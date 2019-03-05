//URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE
Local NewsMarch 5, 2019

URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Freeze Watch, which is in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* MINIMUM TEMPERATURES…28 to 32 degrees.

* IMPACTS…Freezing temperatures can damage or kill sensitive
vegetation if left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible.
These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

TAGS:

Related posts