//URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE

VALDOSTA – The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Freeze Watch, which is in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.



* MINIMUM TEMPERATURES…28 to 32 degrees.



* IMPACTS…Freezing temperatures can damage or kill sensitive

vegetation if left unprotected.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible.

These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.