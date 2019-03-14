//Two Bodies Found, Search Continues

Share with friends













BERRIEN CO, Ga. – (Mar. 14, 2019) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday Jonathan Douglas Vann, 20, of Nashville was arrested in connection to the disappearance of three people and subsequent death of two of them.

Law enforcement began searching for a brother and sister, Ronnie “Wayne” Hackle and Mercedes Hackle, and a third person, Bobbielynn Moore, none of whom have been seen since Monday. Bobbielynn and Ronnie “Wayne” Hackle were reportedly dating.

All day Wednesday authorities worked together to find them, after Moore’s car was found burnt Tuesday morning near the Withlacoochee River in Berrien County.

“We’re walking the woods now,” Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk said Thursday afternoon. “We’ve been out here all day.”

The sound of leaves breaking beneath his footsteps was audible. His tone, somber.

“We are not far from the Berrien-Atkinson line,” the sheriff added.

Sheriff Paulk confirmed that two bodies have been found and have been sent for autopsy and to be officially identified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation.

“We do not have a motive as to why this happened yet,” Sheriff Paulk said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Berrien County Sheriff's Office at (229) 686-7071 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.








