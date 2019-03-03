//Teachers, You’re Getting a Raise

Share with friends













ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia House lawmakers have passed a 2020 budget that includes raises for teachers, though not as much as originally pitched.

Republican Rep. Terry England of Auburn said the 2020 budget passed Thursday includes $611 million more than the 2019 amended budget.

The Department of Education will receive 79 percent of that, with $483 million going to increased salaries for school employees.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget had called for $3,000 pay raises for teachers, shy of his campaign pledge to raise salaries by $5,000.

The House budget raises salaries by $2,775, but extends that raise to more than 9,000 other certified school employees including psychologists, counselors and social workers.

The budget includes $119 million for 2 percent salary increases for state employees and $150 million in bond funding to replace the state’s outdated voting machines.