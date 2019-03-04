//Storm Damage in S. Ga and Across Big Bend

Share with friends













LEON COUNTY, Fl.a (WCTV) — First responders have been dispatched across the Big Bend and South Georgia after severe weather on Sunday night knocked out power and damaged buildings.

WCTV reports they are currently hearing of three to four homes with significant damage off of Baum Road in Leon County. Injuries have been confirmed.

WCTV also reported significant damage in Cairo, specifically on the southeastern side of town. Hard-hit areas include Church Street, Broad Street, 1st, 5th and 6th Avenue.

Grady County Schools announced that classes have been cancelled on Monday, March 4, due to storm damage.