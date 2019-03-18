//STEAM Camps at VSU During Spring Break April 1-5

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will present Camp Discovery: Spring Break Edition April 1-5. This Continuing Education-sponsored initiative will feature week-long morning, afternoon, and all-day enrichment opportunities for community children in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The Camp Discovery: Spring Break Edition camp lineup features the following programs:

• Awesome Artists: This program is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade who want to learn more about drawing, painting, and crafting. It will meet from 9 a.m. to noon and/or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Campers can attend the morning session or the afternoon session or both. Tuition is $99 per session.

• Build An Electric Car: This program is for children in fourth through sixth grade who want to learn some engineering and electronics concepts and use them to construct their own electric car. Campers will research car styles and learn about aerodynamic principles. It will meet from 9 a.m. to noon. Tuition is $99.

• Magical Science: This program is for children in kindergarten through third grade. Based on “The Magic School Bus” series by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen, it will feature a number of hands-on activities designed to teach campers about electricity, volcanoes, engineering, and more. It will meet from 9 a.m. to noon. Tuition is $99.

• Fun With Spanish: This program is for children in kindergarten through third grade. Campers will have fun learning a new language with arts and crafts, games and music. It will meet from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuition is $99.

Mid-morning and mid-afternoon snacks and juice boxes will be provided. All-day campers should bring a sack lunch.

Camp Discovery: Spring Break Edition camps are age appropriate, designed to be fun for boys and girls participating, and opportunities to improve academic and/or artistic skills. Each camp will meet at the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation, located in Martin Hall at 1302 N. Patterson St.

Continuing Education’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in the region by providing educational, artistic, cultural, technological, and economic development activities and programs. It works to develop and present programs and activities for professional and personal enrichment of community persons.