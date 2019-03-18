//Spring E-Recycling Event April 6

Share with friends













LOWNDES CO, Ga. – Few don’t have an excess of electronics that are outdated, defunct and ever-cluttering their environments.

Valdosta and Lowndes County residents can properly dispose of their outdated or unwanted electronics and reduce unnecessary clutter in time for the upcoming holiday season at the Spring Electronics Recycling Event. The City of Valdosta Public Works Department, in partnership with Georgia Power, Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful (KLVB) and Atlanta Recycling Solutions, will host the community recycling event for all residents of Lowndes County on Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Mathis Auditorium parking lot, located at 2300 N. Ashley Street.

Dump all your old electronics!

Items that will be accepted are cell phones, laptops, disk, and floppy drives, test equipment, modems, circuit boards, typewriters, cables, computer accessories, video machines, stereos, video cassette recorders (VCRs), CB radios, scanners, speakers, camcorders, and cameras. Televisions will also be accepted; however, there is a $20 charge per television and a $10 charge per CRT monitor to cover the costs of dissembling for the recyclable parts.

A number of volunteers will be available at the event to help unload recyclable items from residents’ vehicles. This “drive-through” feature makes disposing of these items very convenient to participants—providing no reason for residents to get out their vehicles.

This event is one of two annual e-recycling events and other year-round efforts that support the city’s recycling program by providing residents with a viable solution to properly dispose of their electronics. Since the inception of the e-recycling events in 2006, the city has saved more than 667,560 pounds—or 333.78 tons—from the landfill.

“The city is proud to host these events each year,” said Richard Hardy, City of Valdosta Public Works Director. “Citizens are encouraged to discard used or unwanted electronic equipment in this convenient and environmentally responsible manner and therefore play a major role in the preservation of our community.”

Items that will not be accepted at the April 6 event include items such as vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washers, dryers, gas-powered equipment, non-electronic equipment, and other non-recyclable items. For a complete list of e-recyclables or for more information, call the Public Works Department at 229-671-3640.