//SGMC Seeks to Keep Nursing Talent in the South

VALDOSTA – According to the American Journal of Medical Quality, a shortage of nurses is projected to spread across the country between 2009 and 2030, with the most intense shortfall in the South and West. South Georgia Medical Center took the opportunity to partner with neighboring colleges and universities last week in an effort to keep area nurses local.

SGMC’s Nursing Leadership and Human Resources department hosted a reception for Senior nursing students from nursing programs in our area. Students from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, North Florida Community College, Valdosta State University, and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, were given the chance to mingle with Nursing Managers from various departments and complete interviews. Some students even accepted job offers on the spot.

“We are very fortunate to have these local nursing schools to recruit from, along with the opportunity to have these new nurses start their career here at SGMC,” said Denida Cox, Chief Nursing Officer for SGMC. “The reception was a great success and we are looking forward to hosting it again!” she exclaimed.

PHOTO: South Georgia Medical Center nurse leadership gather at an event to recruit local graduates.