//SGMC Nurse Stayed by Baby’s Side Till the End

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Betsy Garland, Registered Nurse at Hospice of South Georgia, received The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at the recent Valdosta Lowndes Hospital Authority meeting.

Garland showed courage and compassion during one of the most difficult cases any nurse could have.

Nominated by a colleague for her involvement caring for a four-month-old infant with a limited life expectancy, Garland went to the child’s home “every single week, even making herself available on the weekends. She gained rapport with the family, assisting with arrangements for older siblings when needed and stayed with the child to allow the mother to take breaks.”

The award is part of the international DAISY Foundation, a program developed to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day. Garland has been with the South Georgia Medical Center organization for ten years, only serving at Hospice for the past several months.

Her nomination also noted, “When the infant became unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital, Betsy was by the family’s side. She stayed with them while the child passed and afterwards to provide emotional support. Betsy made the tiny patient feel comfortable and loved, while also caring for the emotional needs of the siblings and family. It is truly an honor to work alongside her.”

SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.

DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse” and a beautiful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa. Recipients also receive a bouquet of daisies donated by local flower shops.



To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit www.sgmc.org/DAISYAward.

PHOTO: South Georgia Medical Center DAISY Committee members Susan Bowden, Denida Cox, Laci Crowdis and Janie Avery present Hospice of South Georgia Nurse Betsy Garland with the February DAISY Award for excellent nursing.