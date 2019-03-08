//SGMC Gets its Spark Back with 4-Star Rating

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – South Georgia Medical Center is a crown jewel in the Valdosta/Lowndes area and surrounding counties. Countless have been saved, revived and born there and through the highs and lows, the hospital has endured.

SGMC has recently received a 4-star overall quality rating from the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The rating can be found on the website, www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare.

“The star ratings provide a glimpse into a hospital’s quality-of-care based on the sum of seven individual measures of hospital performance set by CMS,” explained Bill Forbes, SGMC Chief Executive Officer. “By going to the CMS website, persons can compare hospital ratings for the treatments of common conditions, such as heart attacks or pneumonia, rates of infection and mortality.”

According to Chief Medical Officer Brian Dawson, MD, SGMC is focused on delivering safe, high-quality care. “A 4-star rating is a testament to the dedication of our physicians, nurses, clinical staff members, and every employee who comes into contact with a patient.”

Dr. Dawson added that excellence in healthcare takes constant work.

“At SGMC, unit-based councils are focusing on quality and patient experience on every floor,” Dawson said. “Staff are investigating new products and practices to lower infection rates. And, our efforts are not stopping at the door. We are doing a better job of sending discharged patients home with better instructions for follow-up care. All of these efforts and more, help to ensure the best patient experience possible.”

Hospitals have been pioneers in quality measurement because patients and families need information to make good healthcare decisions. Patients seeking elective healthcare procedures are encouraged to discuss hospitalization with their doctor.