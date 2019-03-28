//SGMC Donates Radiology Equipment to Wiregrass

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Tech students will be benefit from the generosity of South Georgia Medical Center’s (SGMC) recent donation for years to come. Officials at SGMC donated a portable x-ray machine to the Radiologic Technology program. The machine will replace the outdated model currently used in the program. The newly donated portable will allow students to practice driving, positioning and maneuvering a portable x-ray machine in lab settings prior to going to clinical. “Portable examinations are a frequent occurrence in the students’ clinical setting and we are very excited to be able to provide this learning opportunity for the students, “shared Jennifer Ray, Wiregrass Radiologic Technology Program Coordinator.

Wiregrass’s Radiologic program is an accredited by the Joint Review Commission on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRECERT). Students can earn an Applied Science Degree in Radiologic Technology or a technical certificate of credit as a Radiologic Technician Assistant. Students enrolled in the program complete clinicals at multiple SGMC locations as well as other sites throughout South Georgia. The Radiologic program is a competitive admissions program and accepts new students each fall semester.

The donation from SGMC was made through the college’s Foundation South. Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising Crissy Staley shared, “The Foundation is appreciative of the partnership we have with SGMC. Their generous donation will enable Wiregrass students to be trained on the best equipment and ready to go to work once they graduate.”

For information on how you or your business/industry can partner with Wiregrass you may contact Crissy Staley by email at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu, or by calling 229-333-2124.

Wiregrass recently had another Allied Health Program make the news with the Associate of Science (RN) being named number one in the state by Registered Nursing.org.

For more information about the college and all programs, visit wiregrass.edu.

New students are being accepted now for Summer Semester. Classes begin May 15 for full term and May 28 for 8-week Summer Express term.