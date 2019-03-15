//Second Man Arrested for Disappearance, Murder

Share with friends













NASHVILLE, GA – The GBI reports Friday that a second person, Kenyata Green, 25, has been arrested in a death investigation of three individuals who were reported missing.

Green was arrested on charges related to the death of three individuals — Ronnie Wayne Hackle Jr., Mercedes Maelyn Hackle, 17 and Bobbi Lynn Moore, 22.

The third body was found late Thursday, according to Berrien Co. Sheriff Ray Paulk.

All three bodies are at the GBI crime lab and have not been officially identified. However, the circumstances of the Hackle siblings and Moore’s disappearance after finding Moore’s car on fire around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning lead to the probability of the identities being that of the three missing.

This investigation is active and details will be released as they become known.

Mercedes Hackle posted on her Facebook page at 4:47 a.m. on Tuesday morning just before the car was reported at 5:30 a.m.