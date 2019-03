Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Congratulations to the Sallas Mahone Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl team for winning first place in the VCS District on January 26.

The team also won the regional competition at Valdosta State University on February 9. From there, they went on to win the Southern division of the Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl.

Media specialist, Mrs. Michelle Beaufort, and the team will travel to Athens and compete for the state title at the University of Georgia on March 30.