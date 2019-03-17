//SAFE Award Winners Named

Share with friends













LOWNDES – Congratulations to the February and March S.A.F.E. (Safety Awareness For Everyone) Award Winners with Lowndes County Schools.

The February winners are Pat Myracle and Celeste Williams, Hahira Elementary School.

The March winners are Vickey Reed and Georgia Thomas, Hahira Middle School.

These ladies were selected for this award for making safety their #1 priority.

Each winner received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year.

This award is sponsored by Valdosta Insurance Services.