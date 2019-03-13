//REMINDER: Overnight Detours for Bridge Demo

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Motorists are reminded that Interstate 75 traffic will detour overnight this week as a contractor begins demolishing a Lowndes County overpass.

Southern Concrete Construction Co. Inc. will be dismantling the Exit 22/Shiloh Road/North Valdosta Road bridge in massive sections that will be lifted by cranes.

The first detour will impact only the southbound lanes from 10 p.m. March 13 to 6 a.m. March 14. Traffic will detour at Exit 29 and go west on SR 122 to SR 76. Traffic will go south on SR 76 to SR 133, where drivers can merge onto I-75 at Exit 18.

The northbound detour will be from 10 p.m. March 14 to 6 a.m. March 15. The north detour was originally scheduled to occur next week. Traffic will take the Exit 22 off ramp, cross North Valdosta Road and merge on I-75 via the Exit 22 on ramp.

Removal of the old overpass will clear the way for construction of additional lanes of the new overpass. Half of the new overpass opened last week. This is a $49.5 million Georgia Department of Transportation project to reconstruct the outdated interchanges of Exits 22 and 29 at Hahira.