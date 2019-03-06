//Pinevale Students Go On Kindness Adventure

Share with friends













LOWNDES – Pinevale Elementary Students recently embarked on a kindness adventure where they welcomed a special guest named Ned.

Pinevale Elementary students met “Ned” who taught them different can be good

Together, they were able to take a virtual field trip to Kenya.

NED’s kindness adventure uses storytelling, music, interactive videos, and magical illusions.

Happy Pinevale Elementary School student enjoying the Kindness Adventure

The Kindness Adventure initiative encourages students to be kind to others while instilling them with five key themes.

1. Different can be good

2. Include others

3. Caring is cool

4. I can make friends anywhere

5. Each person matters a lot