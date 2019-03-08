//PGM Students Win at FBLA State Competition

Share with friends













LOWNDES CO, Ga. – Congratulations to the Pine Grove Middle School (PGM) students who placed at the recent FBLA State Competition. Lauren Greer earned 1st place in Creed and 4th place in Employability skills; Jada Robinson, 2nd place in Employability skills; Jeffery Drake, 2nd place in Career Exploration; Ariana Williams and Lauren White, in Video Public Service Announcement



PGM extends a BIG thanks to those who voted on Facebook. Those votes earned us 2nd place in T-shirt Design (sketches by Reagan Vinson) and 2nd place in Infographic Design (edits by Angela Kristansen).



Pine Grove Middle was also awarded Bronze Level Chapter of the Year for the 3rd year in a row!

PHOTO: Angela Kristansen, Lauren Greer, Ariana Williams, Jada Robinson, and Lauren White