//Overnight I-75 Closures Set for Exit 22 Bridge Demo

VALDOSTA – Overnight lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 75 for the demolition of the old overpass at Exit 22/Shiloh Road/North Valdosta Road in Lowndes County.



The closures and detours are for the safety of I-75 drivers. Southern Concrete Construction Co. Inc. will be dismantling the old overpass in massive sections that will be lifted by cranes.



The first closures will impact only the southbound lanes and are set for 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. March 13 and 14. Traffic will detour at Exit 29 and go west on SR 122 to SR 76. Traffic will go south on SR 76 to SR 133, where drivers can merge onto I-75 at Exit 18.



The second closures will impact northbound lanes from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. March 19 and 20. Traffic will take the Exit 22 off ramp, cross North Valdosta Road and merge on I-75 via the Exit 22 on ramp.



Removal of the old overpass will clear the way for construction of additional lanes of the new overpass. Half of the new overpass opened earlier this week. This is a $49.5 million Georgia Department of

Transportation project to reconstruct the outdated interchanges of Exits 22 and 29 at Hahira.