//No Tapping Out for SGAC Devil Dogs

LOWNDES CO, Ga. – The South Georgia Athletic Club Devil Dogs traveled to the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, GA last weekend to compete in the Georgia USA Kids State Wrestling Championships.

In all, 20 Devil Dog Wrestlers competed in the event, which draws in kids from 14 years of age and under in the largest and toughest Kids State Championships held in Georgia drawing an entry of close to 800 wrestlers.

“This was one of the largest groups SGAC has ever taken to State and the most placements they have ever achieved at this tournament,” said SGAC Head Coach Jason Griner.

The wrestlers competed in five different age groups, 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U.

In 6U, SGAC placed four out of six wrestlers to compete in that age group, coming in third in Team points.

Korbin Mathis was the 6U/34lbs State Champion and Brantley Prine placed 3rd in 6U/34lbs.

Brantley Prine also won the Team GA Battle for the Belt at 34lbs, competing and placing in B4B tournaments all over the State this year.

Luca Ray was the State Runner Up, placing second in 6U/46lbs, Holden Coots placed fifth in 6U/60lbs and Bo Robbins and Bryson Gallagher represented SGAC at 6U/46lbs and 6U/40lbs respectively.

There were two wrestlers for SGAC in 8U and both placed with Brighton Prine, State Runner Up, placing second in 8U/54lbs and Hudson Coots placing fourth in 8U/60lbs.

Jaedn Gallagher represented SGAC in the 10U division at 64lbs.

Eric Micklon, 12U/205lbs, was the State Runner Up, placing second and Ian Stephens and Pierce Washnock represented SGAC at 100lbs and 73lbs respectively.

In 14U, SGAC was represented by Alexander Johnson, 125lbs, Andru Ray, 260lbs, Daniel Walden, 140lbs, Grant Laskey, 140lbs, TJ Gallagher, 90lbs and Hunter McCullough, 90lbs, as well as Ethan McCullough, who placed fourth at 95lbs and Cole McCullough, who was the State Runner Up at 105lbs, placing second.

The 105lbs McCullough may have had the upset of the tournament when he defeated the number two seeded wrestler in the semi-final to advance to the Championship, having been unseeded himself.

The GA USA Kids State Tournament wrapped up the folkstyleseason for the Devil Dogs, who have been preparing for this weekend since early October.

They will now turn their attention to Greco-Roman/Freestyle Wrestling and get ready for National level competition. SGAC is a non-profit, USA Affiliated Youth Wrestling Club, located at the Old Valdosta High School field house, 3101 N. Forrest Street, Valdosta, where they provide instruction wrestling to ages 4 and up. Little Kids Folkstyle practices will continue Mondays, 5:00pm to 7:00pm and Big Kids Folkstyle practices are Wednesdays, 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Greco-Roman/Freestyle practices are being held Tuesday and Thursday, 6:30pm to 8:30pm and Sunday, 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

