//No Kill, No Cry: Valdosta’s Humane Society’s Life Ride Saves Lives

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On a overcast February Saturday, dedicated board members, staffers and volunteers gathered at the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County (HSVLC) to do a “test run” of what dawn would bring Sunday morning.

One of the lucky kitties who took a journey to Atlanta for a permanent home

The mission?

“We speak for those who cannot speak for themselves,” their website reads.

And in real time?

Simple. An inaugural “Life Ride,” which will transport the first of what will be many life-saving transports of animals who otherwise would be in danger of being euthanized due to no available “furever homes.”

Sunday, HSVLC’s gang would streamline the first transport of 11 cats who need adopting to Atlanta where more options for homing are available.

The ultimate mission?

To be a no-kill zone. To find homes for every animal.

Emily Smith introduces one of the Sunday transport kitties to Valdosta Today

HSLVC, a nonprofit operating for 30 years, is proud of its record so far.

With good reason.

The tightly-run, well-oiled machine that is HSVLC doesn’t have a huge staff – only three paid employees – Director of Operations Emily Smith, Director of Fundraising Linda Mathews and Kaye Smith, bookkeeper.

The board is comprised of professional men, like local ophthalmologist Steve Greenhaw, Morgan Stanley VP financial planner Joe Paoletti, attorney William Whitesell, and local business owner (and HSVLC) President Jamie Catikos.

Since keeping records in 2013, the numbers speak loud and clear about what they can accomplish. There has been a steady decrease in the number of euthanized animals, dogs and cats, in five years.

These board members understand why a mission like the one happening at dawn Sunday morning is important.

Volunteer Tim Hill, who retired years ago and finds his current “service” work the most rewarding time he’s ever spent, will drive the new Ford F-250 and pull a spit-shined, brand-new, tricked-out, option-filled trailer emblazoned with sponsor names and cute animals with 11 even cuter kitty-cats to Atlanta.

“He handles the total operations of transport,” remarked board member Steve Greenhaw.

Director of Operations, Emily Smith, is a well-spoken, smiling tour-de-force for the outfit and she is serious about their newest “Life Ride” – wants everyone to know that they’re doing something important – that animals’ lives are paramount to their goal.The goal of this local HSVLC is no kill.

Period.

This hasn’t been fully realized, but there is a sparkle and a glint in these men’s eyes that tells you one day, not in the far distance, it will be.

“In Houston, Texas,” Hill says, “They’re completely no-kill.” He pulls his phone out and runs a couple of Google searches, crunching some numbers. Roughly 2.5 million people populate Houston, with nearly 5 million in Harris County. Pretty impressive numbers. You sense Hill likes to fulfill goals and dreams.

Tim Hill is a HSVLC volunteer and handles all the transport operations

All those gathered on Saturday for the cat transport “test run” on Saturday, February 16, like progress, they like being part of momentum’s push.

“As far as our adoptions here in the building go, we’ve rescued 29 cats already this year,” Smith said, inside the kitty-dedicated room – no cages, just cat-friendly carpeted platforms for them to climb and toys, toys, toys. A couple of seats for humans. “We’ve adopted 14, and we’re sending 11 on transport tomorrow. We have a lot to be excited about here, and I’m want to spread the word.”

Thirty-seven dogs have been transported and saved.

The HSVLC started the transport program in order to save animals at risk of euthanasia by transferring them to no-kill rescue organizations both here in Georgia and across state lines.

“We are very excited to unveil our state-of-the-art transport trailer that can comfortably hold up to 24 dogs or a minimum of 30 cats,” Smith continued. “So far this year we have transported 16 dogs out of our local shelter, and by partnering with other organizations one of our pups traveled all the way to Canada to find his forever home. With our transport program the Humane Society has the ability to specifically target and rescue those animals that typically do not have a chance for adoption.”

HSVL trailer took 11 cats to Atlanta for its very first transport





Their first cat transport was to the Atlanta Humane Society. Moving 11 cats from the 1740 W. Gordon Street Valdosta facility to Atlanta, they will be fully vetted, spayed/neutered if not already, and placed for adoption.

“This will allow us to bring more cats out of the shelter and into our organization, where they can be adopted here locally or placed on the next transport,” Smith continued. “The whole idea is to decrease the load on the county animal shelter, thereby reducing the need for euthanasia. As exciting as this program is, transporting animals is not a solution to the problem of pet overpopulation; but combined with rescue and adoption, it is a way to manage the current situation while we combat the source of the problem with increased spay/neutering.”

HSVLC’s Life Ride transported successfully to the Alanta Humane Society

The HSVLC has several programs available to the community to assist with spaying and neutering pets.

“We sell discount vouchers– for $5, you can purchase a voucher that will ensure you get a fixed lower rate on the surgery with participating local vets,” Smith added. “If you are a Lowndes County resident and you receive government assistance, you qualify for our Citizen Assist program and you can get your pet spayed or neutered for free.”

One of the most important components of what HSVLC is the Trap-Neuter-Return program to help minimize the stray/feral cat population.

“The Humane Society has a dedicated group of volunteers that go out every week to trap feral cats and bring them to a local clinic,” Smith said. “Where they are spayed/neutered, given a rabies shot, and returned to where they were found. This program alone has fixed over 2,700 cats since it started.”

They currently have a low cost spay neuter in Valdosta/Lowndes County. Once a week the clinic alters 30-35 feral or colony cats. They also take feral cats to the South Georgia Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic in Thomasville once a month.

The HSVLC with its new transport capability, and a continued focus on spay/neuter, and working together with the county animal shelter and other local rescues, believes that 2019 will be a pivotal year in seeing a decrease in euthanasia.

Another unique program is called “L.A.S.S.I.E.” – Lowndes Alternative to Shelter Surrender Information Exchange – a cooperative effort between the Lowndes County Animal Shelter and local Animal Advocacy Organizations.

There are often people who have animals they are deeply attached to but cannot keep them for a variety of reasons.

“We had one person who was heartbroken because they’re dog kept jumping the fence and neighbors were complaining,” Smith said. “We asked, ‘if we could help you fix the problem would you keep your pet?’ and the answer was yes.”

HSLVC’s L.A.S.S.I.E. program devised a pulley system which allowed the dog to run in its fenced in area but was disabled from jumping the fence. The owner was tearfully grateful.

Surrendering of beloved pets is tragic and unavoidable in many cases, including students from VSU or Moody Air Force Base – and not all instances can be remedied. But HSVLC is dedicated to figuring out remedies, one way or another.

And they need you.

“Together we can make a difference,” Smith said. “If you would like to support our efforts financially or by donating your time as a volunteer, please call us at 229)247-3266, email info@humanesocietyofvaldosta.org, or visit our website www.humanesocietyofvaldosta.org,”

Donations are a big part of how the operation runs, and those in the community who are interested there are opportunities for tax write-offs. Both their new truck and transport trailer were made possible through donations.

On Sunday, March 3, a mama cat and her five kittens, plus 10 more – all pulled from the shelter – plus a shepherd mix (heart worm positive) from the shepherd (very close to being euthanized) are making a trip to Atlanta on Life Ride.

Bon voyage, furballs! May your adventure take you straight to a furever homes and families!