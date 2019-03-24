//NMS Enjoyed Black History Program

Share with friends













LOWNDES – Newbern Middle School had a successful Black History Program on February 28th.

Students, faculty, and staff enjoyed a program filled with rich history, dancing, singing, art, and words of inspiration.Commissioner Dr. Demarcus Marshall was the speaker for the program, and he talked about how he overcame various adversities to become the successful man he is today.

He also encouraged students to do their best at all times, push through hardships, and keep their faith.

Commissioner Marshall is also the brother of Mrs. Brooks, who is a seventh-grade science teacher at Newbern Middle School.

Mrs. Brooks was also highlighted in the program for her achievements in the military as an African American woman.

What a day to remember at Newbern Middle!

Also, a special thanks to Mrs. Bell for coordinating the event along with the support of administration, faculty, and staff.



Photo: Left to right: Mrs. Brittany Bell, Commissioner Dr. Demarcus Marshall, Dr. Elena Ponder, and Mrs. Brooks