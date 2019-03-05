//New Exit 22 Overpass Lanes Opening Tuesday

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – 41/North Valdosta Road/Shiloh Road traffic at Exit 22 in Lowndes County is scheduled to shift next next to a portion of the new Interstate 75 overpass.

Traffic is scheduled to move Tuesday, March 5, to two lanes of the new bridge, providing for one westbound and one eastbound lane. The date is contingent on possible weather delays and a review of the site to ensure everything is in place to make the switch.

Striping to push traffic over to the new overpass lanes will be done Tuesday, starting in the area of the Prince auto dealership. Motorists should expect rolling lane closures while the asphalt is being striped. The work will not start until morning rush hour traffic has cleared.

The rest of the new overpass will be built where the existing (or “old”) bridge stands. The contractor is expected to start demolition the middle of March. Those dates and any traffic interruptions will be announced in advance.

Reconstruction of the interchanges at Exit 22 and Exit 29 at Hahira is a $49.5 million Georgia Department of Transportation project. The overpasses were built in 1960 and can’t efficiently handle current and projected traffic. Construction started in 2017 and is scheduled to be complete next year. The contractor is Reames and Son Construction Co. Inc. Southern Concrete Construction Co. Inc. of Albany is the bridge subcontractor.

