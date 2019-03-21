//New Benches in Downtown Valdosta

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – In the coming weeks, Downtown Valdosta will have brand new sidewalk benches. Valdosta Main Street is replacing all of the old sidewalk benches throughout downtown with brand new, American-made benches. This is another beautification effort done by the Valdosta Main Street office. Earlier this year, Valdosta Main Street purchased new banners and hanging planters for the light poles.

“Main Street’s goal is not only to promote Downtown Valdosta and its businesses, but also the upkeep of our district. Our benches have been in place since the initial streetscape project 20 years ago, so it was time to freshen them up. We chose these benches not only because they are American-made and the desired quality, but also because they go with the overall feel of downtown Valdosta,” said Rachel Thrasher, Main Street Program Coordinator.

The benches were made by Victor Stanley, Inc. and are all under a 10 year warranty. Over the next few weeks, Public Works crews will begin installing the new benches.

“We’re just looking at making sure that downtown is beautiful and that it’s a nice place to get out and walk around and hang out. When people come to downtown and want to invest their time, money and resources to either open a business or just come down to shop, we want to make sure that they have a beautifully built environment as well,” says Ellen Hill, Main Street Director.

The benches will also be installed along Patterson Street where crews are working on Phase 2 of the Patterson Street streetscape project. The project began in early February and is expected to be completed in June.