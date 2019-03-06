//Moulton Branch Students Learning About The Golf World

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Twenty-six students from Moulton Branch Elementary School, a Title 1 school delivering The First Tee National School Program from Southern Company funding in Valdosta, GA, will be visiting the Kids’ Zone Presented by The First Tee during THE PLAYERS Championship on Tuesday, March 12 from 2 to 3 p.m.

The First Tee, a youth development organization dedicated to helping kids build character through the game of golf, will return to THE PLAYERS Championship, March 12-17, with a dedicated, immersive and interactive area for kids and families to enjoy all week.

The First Tee’s mission will come to life through two interactive and free venues, the Kids Zone presented by The First Tee and the 17th Hole Challenge presented by Optum, Morgan Stanley and Grant Thornton. Both experiences are located in THE PLAYERS Welcome Experience at the Nicklaus Entry and will be open from Tuesday through Sunday during tournament hours.

The Kids Zone presented by The First Tee is an immersive destination where kids and families can experience first-hand the fun, interactive and positive attributes of golf through The First Tee. The 2,500-square-foot, air-conditioned venue will feature golf-themed games and activities that introduce kids to the sport and The First Tee’s signature programs currently offered in the U.S. and select international locations. On-site highlights include The First Tee’s par-3 Mini-Golf Challenge, a golf simulator, digital photo booth, The First Tee Target Wall and parent recharge stations with a live feed of the tournament.

The 17th Hole Challenge presented by Optum, Morgan Stanley and Grant Thornton will allow fans to take their shot at a scaled version of the par-3 17th at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course. Fans will have two free shots to try and hit the green and win prizes. Fans will have the option to purchase either a third shot for $5 or a Fast Pass for $20, with proceeds benefiting The First Tee of North Florida.

Throughout the week, The First Tee will host hundreds of students from Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia who are learning golf and core values through the in-school and after-school programs. The field trips are an opportunity for The First Tee’s program partners at select elementary schools, YMCA’s and Boys and Girls Clubs to visit the interactive venues and experience the game at the highest level.

“The First Tee is the place for kids to be introduced to this great, life-long sport and we look forward to using the Kids Zone presented by The First Tee as a launching point for many kids to start their journey with the game,” said The First Tee President Gregory T. McLaughlin. “We are proud to provide an excellent experience for kids and families to get a taste of The First Tee on the international stage of THE PLAYERS Championship.”

Golf is a sport the whole family can play, watch and enjoy, making the Kids Zone presented by The First Tee at THE PLAYERS the perfect destination for families. Thanks to one of the most kid-friendly policies in all of sport, there is no limit to the number of youth (18 and under) admitted FREE with one ticketed adult. In addition, THE PLAYERS offers a Family Plan package that makes the tournament even more affordable.

Reaching five million kids annually, The First Tee introduces kids to the game of golf and its inherent values through programs in all 50 states and select international locations. The First Tee of North Florida provides programs to youth throughout northeast Florida on golf courses, in elementary schools and at youth centers. The First Tee of North Florida will be accepting summer registrations online for kids ages 5-18 during and after THE PLAYERS.

To learn more about The First Tee, please visit:

www.thefirsttee.org

www.instagram.com/thefirsttee

www.facebook.com/thefirsttee

www.twitter.com/thefirsttee

More information about THE PLAYERS is available at THEPLAYERS.com.