//MHLC Held Annual Spelling Bee

VALDOSTA – Maceo Horne Learning Center held their annual spelling bee recently.

The following students participated in the bee: Ahmad Anderson, Devon Johns, Elijah Davis, Jaden Washington, Jasity Cooper, Joseph Martin, Kameron Johnson, Royal Folsom, Shante Horton, and Stevie Jackson.

Carlos Gosier took 1st Place; Phillip Gosier, 2nd; and Rickey Burton, 3rd.

These winners went on to participate in district wide Spelling Bee held in February.

We would like to give a special thanks to the following staff members for helping to facilitate this event: Antawn Harvey, Bryan Turley, Keith Hose, Nancy McPherson, and ShunTina Williams.

Jennifer Steedley