//Mercedes-Benz Stadium Going Cashless

ATLANTA – The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is adopting a cashless system, one of first two U.S. stadiums to do so.

Home of Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays Tropicana Field was the first to announce cashless ops but Mercedes Benz will be the front runner actually implementing the change.

The cashless operation will begin with Atlanta United’s home opener next Sunday requiring all payments for all things to be made using credit cards, debit cards, or mobile payment apps like Apple Pay, AJC.com reported.

This switch is about speedy transactions and minimal waits for concessions, merch shops, Falcons CEO Steve Cannon told AJC.

For those cash-only diehards there will be 10 kiosks where cash can be exchanged for prepaid Visa debit cards that can be used inside – and outside – the stadium.

With the move away from cash, stadium officials said they are dropping their previous policy of whole-dollar pricing at concession stands. They announced that prices will be reduced on five concession items by 50 cents apiece, including hot dogs from $2 to $1.50 and pretzel bites from $5 to $4.50, AJC reported.







