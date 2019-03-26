//Man on Trial for Death of Lowndes Deputy

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – A Tift County man is on trial for the 2017 death of Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy Chris Butler, 39.

Butler, who was on duty answering a domestic call, was killed when a semi-truck, driven by Robbie Register, hit his patrol car at Cat Creek Road and Norman Hall Road.

Southern Judicial Circuit D.A. Brad Shealy began presenting the case before a jury on Monday, March 25.

Initially there were no charges against Register, but after toxicology reports revealed signs of cocaine and THC, his guilt was considered.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic toxicologist, a woman who lived on Cat Creek Road, and two sheriff’s deputies as well as a Georgia State Patrol officer were all on the stand on Monday.

The GSP trooper recalled a conversation he had with Register following the crash asking if he felt there was any way he could have avoided the crash. Register had responded if he had exercised “patience,” the wreck would never have happened.

The original report from Georgia State Patrol Post 13 read, “The front of the semi crossed the center line of Cat Creek Road into the path of the patrol car. The patrol car struck the semi on the right front with its front end. After impact, the patrol car rotated counter-clockwise coming to a final uncontrolled rest facing west partially in the northbound lane of Cat Creek Road and the east shoulder. The semi remained in the roadway of Cat Creek road facing east.”





