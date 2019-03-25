//Man Found Shot in Wrecked Car

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Saturday, March 23, 2019 at approximately 2:21 a.m., Valdosta Police officers responded to the 600 block of East Moore Street in reference to citizens calling in reports of gunshots.

At the same time, officers responded to the 300 block of East Moore Street in reference to a single vehicle accident.

When officers arrived on scene at the vehicle accident, they found a small vehicle had lost control striking a power pole and a power transformer box.

Officers found the victim, Xzavier Haggins, unresponsive in the vehicle, along with evidence that he may have been shot.

Georgia Power responded and ensured that the scene was safe from electricity for first responders.

Emergency Medical Services personnel checked Haggins and could not find any signs of life.

The Lowndes County Deputy Coroner confirmed that Haggins was deceased.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the scene and began an investigation.

During the canvass of the area, evidence was found in the 600 block of East Moore Street that a shooting had occurred at this location.

The vehicle was towed to the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory, where it could be processed for evidence in a controlled environment.

Haggins was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Laboratory, where an autopsy was completed this morning by the Medical Examiner. Haggins’ death was ruled as a homicide.

At this time the police department is not releasing any specifics of the case, due to the ongoing investigation.

“Our thoughts go out to Haggins family during this tragic time,” said VPD police chief Leslie Manahan. “This is another senseless act of violence that has affected numerous people in our community.”

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145.