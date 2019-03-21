//Lowndes High School – AFJROTC Exceeds Standards

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School’s AFJROTC program has rated EXCEEDS STANDARDS, the highest level of recognition attainable.

Press Release From Lowndes County Schools:

Every 3 years AFJROTC programs are required to undergo a rigorous inspection process. I am pleased to share that the Lowndes High School’s AFJROTC program has rated EXCEEDS STANDARDS, the highest level of recognition attainable. This accomplishment allows LHS to be considered for the designation of Distinguished Unit with Merit. LHS qualified for Distinguished Unit with Merit 10 years ago.

Additionally, the lead evaluator shared that she will be nominating Lt. Col. Dominicis and MSgt Hunter for AFJROTC Instructors of the Year for our Region and then National consideration. A recognition they have undoubtedly earned many times over.

We are so proud of our AFJROTC leadership and cadets!