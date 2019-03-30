//Lowndes Finalizing SPLOST Plans

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The City of Valdosta is working to finalize its ‘wish list’ for future improvement projects to be included in the upcoming proposed SPLOST VIII.

The extra penny sales tax would be used specifically to help fund capital improvement projects. If it’s approved by voters, those funds would be divided between Lowndes County and each municipality within the county.

Right now, top of the list for Valdosta is utility and sewer improvements, as well as engineering needs like roads and sidewalks.

The city is also looking to build a new customer service center. That department takes care of things like bills and licenses. City officials said its current space can’t keep up with the Valdosta’s growth.

“It’s way too small for how the city is growing, we’re going to be 60,000 people next year or over,” said Mayor John Gayle. “We’ve got to arrange for that growth.”

The city is also looking to build a new performing arts center. Right now, a city committee is still weighing options, like renovating Mathis Auditorium or building a new facility.

City officials are working to prioritize which projects the tax can fund.

The city council has to have its list approved by May. The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners will have their say on the final list.

The goal is to have it on the November ballot.

If approved, SPLOST VIII would continue the extra penny sales tax now in effect with SPLOST VII, which expires this year.