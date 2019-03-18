//Local Students Head to State History Competition

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – Seven Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) middle school students recently qualified for the regional National History Day Contest in Thomasville, Georgia.

Gavin Zimmerman and Charlie Sweat’s projects were selected for the state National History Day Contest to be held on April 13 in LaGrange, Georgia.

The National History Day Contest encourages students around the world to research a historical topic and enter their projects at the local and state levels. The top students advance to the National Contest at the University of Maryland.

PHOTO: Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School middle school students Gavin Zimmerman and Charlie Sweat display their regional medals for the National History Day Contest. The two students head to the state competition in April.