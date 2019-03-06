//Let’s Talk About the Weather: BE PREPARED

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — (Tues. Mar. 6, 2019) There was a time, not so long ago, when people joked about “talking about the weather” as being trivial.

Not anymore.

And there was also a time when this part of Georgia didn’t get hit with tornadoes and hurricanes like other parts of the country did.

Not anymore.

Hurricane Michael was no spring shower. And the tornadoes that ripped apart Albany, Adel and Nashville on January 22, 2017 were historical.



Now, 23 have been confirmed killed in a tiny Alabama city of Beauregard, population 5,000, when a “27-mile-long, two-football-fields-wide tornado,” according to the Mayor, snatched and chewed up entire swaths of land and life. This is reported to be the worst U.S. tornado since 2013.

Cairo, Georgia was hit hard, too.

So, let’s talk about the weather.

And be prepared.

With another freeze expected tonight, it is likely to be the final one for the year.

But tornado season is juts getting started.

Georgia’s Red Cross continues to work closely with state and local emergency partners to monitor the threat and prepare to respond.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are possible. The Red Cross is urging Georgians to take the following steps to prepare:

Assemble and emergency preparedness kit, which includes a battery-powered of hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio). For a detailed list of supplies to include, see updated, Be Red Cross Ready Checklist.

Create a household emergency plan that includes your pets

Stay informed about your community’s risk and response

Educate your family on how to use the Red Cross Safe and Well Website

Download the Emergency App for iPhone and Android

HOW TO PREPARE FOR TORNADOES

Know your community’s warning system

Pick a basement, storm cellar or interior room on the lowest floor with no windows as a safe room in your home where household members and pets may gather during a tornado

If you live in a mobile home, choose a safe place in a nearby sturdy building

Discuss tornadoes with your family. Know the difference between Tornado Watch (tornadoes are possibly in the area), and Tornado Waring (a tornado has been sighted and there is imminent danger). Be aware of tornado danger signs.

Listen to local area radio, NOAA radio or TV stations for the latest information and updates.

Be prepared to move to your safe room when necessary



For expert advice on how to prepare and respond to severe weather, tornadoes and other disasters at your fingertips, download the FREE bilingual Red Cross Emergency App and get real-time local alerts for severe weather and hazards. The Family Safe feature allows people to check n loved ones who are in an affected area and instantly see if they are okay.