//LCS Doctoral Degrees Earned

VALDOSTA – Congratulations to the following dedicated LCS employees who have pursued and obtained doctoral degrees:

Tenry Berry, Clyattville Elementary School Principal, obtained a doctoral degree from Nova Southeastern University. On November 30, Dr. Berry’s degree was officially conferred and he earned a doctorate in Educational Leadership with a minor in curriculum and instruction. Dr. Berry completed all coursework with a 4.0-grade point average. Dr. Berry will participate in the commencement exercises on June 14, 2019, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Candice Broome, Lowndes Middle School Assistant Principal, obtained a doctoral degree from Grand Canyon University. On November 28, Dr. Broome’s degree was officially conferred and she earned a doctorate in Organizational Leadership with an emphasis in K-12 Leadership. Dr. Broome will participate in the commencement exercises on April 27, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Gayle Valdez, a Dewar Elementary School 5th grade teacher, received a doctoral degree from Valdosta State University. Dr. Valdez’s degree is in Educational Leadership. She completed all coursework with a 4.0-grade point average. Dr. Valdez participated in the December 7, 2018 commencement ceremony at Valdosta State University.

Heather Morin, Pine Grove Middle School Media Specialist, completed her doctoral degree following her final defense at Morehead State University on January 28. Dr. Morin’s degree is in Educational Technology Leadership. Dr. Morin completed all coursework with a 4.0-grade point average and will participate in the commencement ceremony on May 11, 2019, at Morehead State University.