//JC Penney Stores Closing in 13 States

VALDOSTA – As thousands of brick and mortar businesses are closing nationwide, many of the best known and oldest branded stores – like JC Penney – is among them.

JC Penney will close 27 stores in 2019, including 18 full-line department stores and nine home and furniture stores in 13 states – which includes Georgia, California, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey and New York.

When the Valdosta JC Penney was asked about a potential closing locally, a manager not wishing to reveal his name commented, “We’re fine, we’re fine.”