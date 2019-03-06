//J.L. Lomax Garden Club Hard At Work

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – J.L. Lomax scholars beat the freezing temperatures and harvested broccoli crowns from their inquiry gardens.

The J.L. Lomax Garden Club has been hard at work in the classroom learning about plants in a unit about life science. Scholars work with a master gardener who teaches them how to look for diseased crops and ways to cultivate healthy plants.



According to the Lowndes County University of Georgia Extension Office website, Lowndes County Master Gardener program is a volunteer training program designed to help the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension staff transfer research-based information about gardening and related subjects to the public by training home gardeners.

J.L. Lomax scholars turned gardeners are learning in their hands-on-experiences that, as Gertrude Jekyll once said, “The love of gardening is a seed, once sown in never dies.”