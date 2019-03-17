//HMS’ TSA State Champs Third Year in Row

Share with friends













HAHIRA – Hahira Middle School won top Engineering Awards and the Georgia Outstanding Chapter award at the Georgia Technology Student Association conference in Athens, GA.

Hahira’s Technology Student Association Chapter has been one of the top programs in the state for the past 20 years.

Dr David Phillips, retired, past TSA advisor at Franklin County Middle and High Schools stated, “Greg’s students from HMS are always top notch and represent your school system with excellence in competition and at conferences.”

