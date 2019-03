Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Twenty five high school and middle school students of Maceo A. Horne Learning Center recently visited Albany State University.

The students were able to tour Albany State University’s East Campus during the annual visit. While they were there, the students had an opportunity to meet with Miss Albany State University and enjoy lunch at the Albany Mall. Afterwards, the students participated in the Kappa Alpha Psi Bowlathon, which raised money for Albany State University scholarships.