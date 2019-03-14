//High Speed Chase Ends in Crash, Arrest

Share with friends













LOWNDES CO., Ga. – A 20-year-old woman, Polynesha Fre-Shaun Curry, was arrested following a high speed chase involving Lowndes County authorities after which she wrecked her car.

Curry was reportedly driving in the 100 mph range on Highway 41 around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. A chase by Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies followed her after she nearly hit a school bus.

Curry has been charged with the following:

Fleeing or attempting to elude

Obstruction of an officer

False report of a crime

Driving with a suspended license

Suspended registration

Driving without insurance

Duty to stop at an accident (hit and run)

Striking a fixed object

Reckless driving

Additional charges are pending.

PHOTO: Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office