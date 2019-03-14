//High Speed Chase Ends in Crash, Arrest

LOWNDES CO., Ga. – A 20-year-old woman, Polynesha Fre-Shaun Curry, was arrested following a high speed chase involving Lowndes County authorities after which she wrecked her car.
Curry was reportedly driving in the 100 mph range on Highway 41 around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. A chase by Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies followed her after she nearly hit a school bus.
Curry has been charged with the following:
- Fleeing or attempting to elude
- Obstruction of an officer
- False report of a crime
- Driving with a suspended license
- Suspended registration
- Driving without insurance
- Duty to stop at an accident (hit and run)
- Striking a fixed object
- Reckless driving
Additional charges are pending.
PHOTO: Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office