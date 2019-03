Share with friends















LOWNDES – The Lowndes Middle School eighth grader, Henry Corbitt, won the regional spelling bee held in Bainbridge, GA on February 23, 2019.

Lowndes Middle School spokesperson, Laverne Rome said, “We are thrilled that Henry brought home the gold to Lowndes Middle School. He has exhibited years of exemplary performance in this area.”

Henry will advance to the state competition March 15, in Atlanta.