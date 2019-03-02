//GSP February Report

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – According to Sergeant First Class Jeff Culpepper, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 112 traffic crashes, resulting in 64 injuries and one fatality during the month of February.

SFC Cullpepper said that during the month of February, Post #31 Troopers stopped 1,064 vehicles resulting in: 734 citations, 37 D.U.I. arrests, 75 Seatbelt Violation citations, 33 Child Restraint Violation citations, 254 Speeding citations, and 62 Distracted Driving citations.

Post #31 Troopers issued 1,124 warnings during February.

SFC Cullpepper reminds motorists to refrain from distracted driving. Distractions of any kind increase the chance of a collision. A phone call or text message is not worth the risk; put the phone down and stay focused on the road. You must be legally parked, not just stopped, to hold or support your phone.