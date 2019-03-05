//Girls on the Run of South Georgia Will Host Flower Power 5k Event on April 27th, 2019

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Girls on the Run of South Georgia will host its end-of-season 5k event on April 27th, 2019 at 8am at the Hahira Community Center.

More than 80 girls will be celebrating the end of the Girls on the Run season by showing off their Flower Power and completing the 5K. The Flower Power 5k is open to the community. The cost to participate is $15 until April 7th and $20 after April 7th.

Show your Flower Power – whether it be tie dye or peace signs, lets get groovy! We will be celebrating our eighth Girls on the Run season with a celebratory 5K, complete with Happy Hair station and Photo Booth.

The race will begin at 8 am and early arrival is suggested. Race packet-pickup and day-of-race registration will be between 7:00-7:45am. Fun activities including hair spraying and temporary tattoos will open at 7:15am. Warm-ups, stretching and line up will be 7:45-8:00am.

For more information or to register, go here:

https://www.girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org/5K

The celebratory 5k is a noncompetitive event that provides girls with a goal to work toward during the season and shows them that the finish line is just the beginning when it comes to going after their dreams. Girls on the Run hosts the largest 5k series in the United States by number of events with 359 events across the country last year.

Girls on the Run is a physical-activity based, positive youth development (PA-PYD) program that prepares 3rdto 8thgrade girls for a 5k event along with helping them develop key life skills. This season our program is offered to young girls 3rd– 8thgrade. The girls meet in small teams located at six different schools in South Georgia; Moulton Branch Elementary, Hahira Elementary, Dewar Elementary, Quitman Elementary, Westside Elementary and Scintilla Charter Academy. Girls on the Run has been inspiring girls to recognize their limitless potential for 22 years.

Volunteer-led teams meet twice a week throughout the season and participate in lessons that prepare the girls for a 5k event, foster the girls’ confidence, help them build connections with their peers and encourage meaningful contribution to their community through a service project.

For more information about Girls on the Run, contact Lauren Hurley at lauren.hurley@girlsontherun.org

