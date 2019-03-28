//Georgia Toddler Missing, in “Extreme Danger”

Share with friends













ARCADE, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issues an alert for a toddler who they say is likely in “extreme danger.”

Baylee Sue Peeples, who will be two next month, was reported missing from Jefferson, Georgia, around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, officials said.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in the search and issued a “Levi’s Call,” Thursday.

According to authorities she is believed to ne in custody of Robert Joseph Peebles traveling in a 1993 white GMC Vandura van with Georgia tag RIK1620. They could be headed to Mississippi.

The curly blond-headed, blue-eyed child weighs about 25 pounds and is around three feet tall, last seen wearing a pink shirt with hearts and the words “Always Amazing,” with a pink and black jacket with the word “love” on it.



Anyone with any information is asked to call either 911 or the Arcade Police Department at 706-367-1821.

