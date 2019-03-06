//Georgia Heirs Property Law Center Attorney Wanted

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Georgia Heirs Property Law Center is hiring a Rural Staff Attorney to work in the Valdosta/Fitzgerald area of Georgia. This is a great opportunity to do engaging work with a great team of folks, while giving back to local communities. For more information: https://www.gaheirsproperty.org/careers/

Georgia Heirs Property Law Center seeks individuals committed to the mission of increasing generational wealth, social justice, and community stability by securing and preserving property rights of low and moderate income Georgians.

The Rural Staff Attorney position is full-time and reports to the Center’s Legal Programs Director. Responsibilities include working on title clearing and estate planning matters for clients throughout Georgia; representing clients in matters before courts statewide; maintaining client case files and working with referral organizations; educating low- and moderate-income communities about heirs property remediation and prevention, property ownership and preservation, economic development, and government, private sector, and nonprofit land management/home improvement programs; working in partnership with stakeholders, nonprofits, governmental agencies, and municipalities in the communities served; and collaborating with the Center’s attorney and non-attorney staff and pro bono volunteers. The position will serve rural communities statewide but will focus primarily on Southwest Georgia. Travel as well as some evening and weekend work required.

To apply, send a cover letter, including experience in real estate law, estate planning, litigation and/or probate, reasons for your interest in resolving heirs property, and any other pertinent information, along with a resume, writing sample, and list of references to Skipper G. StipeMaas, Executive Director, via email sstipemaas@gaheirsproperty.org.

The Center is committed to workplace diversity. No phone calls please.

Feel free to share this posting with any attorneys you know who may be interested! #ghplc #georgiaheirs #communities #notforprofit #georgia #georgiaattorney #georgiabarassociation #attorney #lawyer #joinourteam #bestteamever #heirsproperty #valdosta #valdostageorgia #fitzgerald #fitzgeraldgeorgia #southgeorgia