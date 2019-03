Share with friends













VALDOSTA – If you get caught in traffic on your way to or from spring break it won’t be because of road construction.

GDOT is prohibiting construction-related lane closures on interstates from noon March 29 to 10 pm March 31 and from noon April 5 to 10 pm April 7. This is to offset anticipated heavy spring break traffic.

Don’t forget the sunscreen and #ArriveAliveGA!