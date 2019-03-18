//Gas Prices in GA Rise

Share with friends













ATLANTA, Ga., (March 18, 2019) — Georgia gas prices continued to climb last week. The state average has increased 30 of the past 32 days, for a total of 28 cents. During the past week alone, Georgia gas prices rose an average of 5 cents per gallon.

“Drivers saw a jump have seen a steady increase at the pump due to rising demand, reduced refinery output, and lower gasoline supplies,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Unfortunately the springtime surge may not be over quite yet. These seasonal factors could keep upward pressure on prices at the pump through Memorial Day weekend.”

Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.42 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is the highest daily average price of 2019. Although Sunday’s state average is 23 cents per gallon more than a month ago, it remains 2 cents less than this time last year.

Gas prices increased because:

Gasoline demand increased for the fourth consecutive week, according to weekly data from the EIA

for the fourth consecutive week, according to weekly data from the EIA Gasoline supply levels declined for the fourth consecutive week, according to weekly data from the EIA.

for the fourth consecutive week, according to weekly data from the EIA. Refineries are conducting seasonal maintenance leading to reduced output.

leading to reduced output. Summer-blend gasoline is hitting the market, as required by the EPA, in effort to reduce smog levels. Because this blend of gasoline requires more additives, it is more expensive to produce.

Georgia Metro Prices:

Most expensive city averages – Brunswick ($2.49), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.49), Savannah ($2.47)

city averages – Brunswick ($2.49), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.49), Savannah ($2.47) Least expensive city averages – Warner Robins ($2.35), Albany ($2.35), Rome ($2.37)

Crude Oil Prices

The price of oil also reached a new 2019 high, last week. Settling at $58.61 per gallon on the NYMEX last Thursday, crude oil has climbed a total of $12 per barrel this year. The price of crude is now only $2 per barrel less than this time last year. Last March, oil prices peaked at $64.94 per barrel, dragging the daily average price for gasoline in Florida up to $2.64/g.

Find Local Gas Prices

Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

Motorists can find the lowest gas prices on their smartphone or tablet with the free AAA Mobile app. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance.

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline