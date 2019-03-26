//GA DDS: Watch Out for Fake Sites

Share with friends













By Tiara Battle

Those wanting to obtain their license should be aware that there are sites that are similar to the official Georgia Department of Driver Services website.

The Georgia DDS wants to ensure that those who are in need of a license or anything from the DDS go through the proper avenues to obtain it.

There are tons of imposter websites for driver services and a way to know is that they will offer tips on how to pass the drivers exam but for $20. They will also try to obtain personal information from users when attempting to download a driver’s manual.

The official Georgia DDS does not require personal information when downloading or obtaining a driver’s manual, neither do they charge for online training material (http://www.eregulations.com/georgia/driver/). The only time payment is collected on the official site is through a customer’s personal account through the DDS with password protection.

A lot of times, customers fall victim to these sites when typing “Georgia DMV” or similar searches. The official DDS asks that those who are in need of services, to read everything carefully because while it does seem wrong, there are disclaimers on the sites that inform users that they are not affiliated with the state government. Several of these sites are privately owned and will contain .com or .org. The official state of Georgia website for driver services is dds.georgia.gov.

Those who have paid for information in attempts to pass an exam, contact the third party site for information on how to initiate a refund. There is also information on how to file a formal complaint with the Governor’s office of Consumer Protection.

Visit their website at http://consumer.georgia.gov/ or call their Intake Department at (404) 651-8600.