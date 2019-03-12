//Free Wellness Clinic at Valdosta Mall

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health is offering a free wellness clinic March 23 at the Valdosta Mall.

During the wellness clinic the community will be able to receive free HIV testing, blood pressure checks and body composition analyzing.



Health testing will be offered from 10 a.m.-noon.



Everyone who receives a free health test will also receive their choice of $10 gift card to either Chick-Fil-A or Bath & Body Works.

“We are excited to offer these free health tests to the community as a way to encourage everyone to stay informed about their overall health,” said Althea Mims, HIV Prevention Manager with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District. “These free health services are our way of helping people take that first step to understanding and improving their health so they can have a long and healthy life.”

The free wellness clinic is being offered as part of the mall’s Aging Gracefully event.

Guest speakers for the event include Kelly Barcol, owner of CrossFit Winnersville Valdosta; Polly Barcol, co- owner of CrossFit Winnersville Valdosta; and Joe Mares, Marketing Director Albaugh, LLC.