//FDC to Host Same Day Hiring Event

Hiring Event for Hamilton CI and Madison CI

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is hosting a same-day hiring event for correctional officers at the Valdosta State University in the University Center on Friday, March 15. The event will fill positions for Hamilton CI in Jasper, Florida and Madison CI in Madison, Florida. To qualify for a same day job offer, applicants must pre-register by calling (866) 562-3362.

A $1,000 hiring bonus is available at Hamilton CI. No experience is necessary, and all newly hired officers receive paid training. The starting salary for certified officers is $33,500, and comprehensive medical, dental and additional life insurance is available. For more information about hiring, training and benefits, interested individuals should visit fldocjobs.com and watch FDC’s recruitment video.