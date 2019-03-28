//Exit 22 Construction to Impact Golden Oaks Dr. Traffic

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Motorists will have to use Holly Lane to access Golden Oaks Drive effective April 1 as construction continues at Exit 22 in Lowndes County.



Contractor Reames and Son Construction Co. Inc. is allowed to block Golden Oaks Drive access from Shiloh Road for 30 days. This will allow the contractor to remove old asphalt on Shiloh Road, adjust the grade of the road, pave and put in curb and gutter. Shiloh Road is being widened to four lanes as part of the reconstruction of the Exit 22/U.S. 41/SR 7 interchange near Valdosta. If the scheduled closure date changes updates will be posted at www.facebook.com/GDOTSW and twitter.com/GDOTSW.



The $49 million Georgia Department of Transportation project to reconstruct interchanges at this exit and Exit 29/SR 122/Main Street at Hahira is scheduled to be complete next summer. Exit 22 traffic recently moved to two of the new overpass lanes and work is under way to build new walls for the remaining portion of the bridge. New ramps are open at Exit 29 and traffic is expected to move to new overpass lanes this spring. Construction was staged this way to avoid closing the busy interchanges.