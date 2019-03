Share with friends













LOWNDES – According to the Georgia Dept. of Transportation, beam 3 of 5 is out of the I-75 overpass bridge at Exit 22.

Each of these is about 55 feet long and weighs about 15,000 pounds.

Close to 4 am Thursday the GDOT Southwest called it a night/morning.

Videos to come.

Don’t forget, they’ll be doing this all over again tonight over the northbound lanes.

Detour will be up and over the new northbound ramps, starting at 10 pm.