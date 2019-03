Share with friends













ABBEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A jury has convicted Bo Dukes of concealing the death of Tara Grinstead whose slaying remained a mystery for more than a decade after her body was burned to ash and bone fragments in a rural pecan orchard.

Dukes was the first of two suspects to stand trial in the 2005 death of Tara Grinstead. The fate of the teacher and former beauty queen didn’t come to light until the men were arrested in 2017.